 'VVVVIP Shaadi': Desi Dad Pays ₹3 Lakh Fee To Get Rishtas From Families With 200+ Cr Turnover; Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'VVVVIP Shaadi': Desi Dad Pays ₹3 Lakh Fee To Get Rishtas From Families With 200+ Cr Turnover; Netizens React

'VVVVIP Shaadi': Desi Dad Pays ₹3 Lakh Fee To Get Rishtas From Families With 200+ Cr Turnover; Netizens React

The post has attracted more than 2,40,000 views online, making netizens react to the payment. People agreed that finding an elite groom demands an expensive spend. "Make sense. Gotta pay premium for high quality leads," they said.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Marriage plans? Here's something that will draw your attention and admire your parent assisting you in your wedding. An X post informing about a father investing high to find a suitable match for his daughter has surfaced online and gone viral.

You might be aware that seeking a life partner on matrimonial sites is both free and on a premium subscription. It seems like a father was either browsing online or seeking help from a marriage broker to find a better half for his daughter. Learning about the case of the father spending as much as three lakh rupees looking for a rich groom, a friend of the to-be married girl posted online. "A friend’s dad paid 3 lacs as a fee to only get rishtas from families with 200 Cr+ turnover," read the post.

Read post below

Netizens react to viral post

The post has attracted more than 2,40,000 views online, making netizens react to the payment. People agreed that finding an elite groom demands an expensive spend. "Make sense. Gotta pay premium for high quality leads," they said.

A few were excited to know whether the purpose of paying the fee was satisfied, resulting the father finding an eligible partner for his daughter. However, it was learned that the family had rejected many profiles. The friend messaged online adding to her previous post and said, "Ab tak to nhi (not yet), rejected 80+."

The friend named Rana Mishka also pointed out that the to-be bride is pretty and the family she belongs to his rich too. These words came in reply when people questioned over the spend and the desire to seek prospect grooms from a highly earning home. It was learned that the father and the family was from Indore.

Check reactions and replies

Some replies praised the dad for his smart way of looking for rishtas. They called it a great deal while terming it a "VVVVIP Shaadi."

Replies you can't ignore

Mixed reactions were shared on this case. While most found it interesting, a few criticised reflecting on how the institute of marriage was turned into a business. Netizens reacted by calling it "Not rishta, business deal."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘I Work With Bunch Of Idiots:’ Man Rants Over His Colleagues, Calls ChatGPT His ‘Only Good...

‘I Work With Bunch Of Idiots:’ Man Rants Over His Colleagues, Calls ChatGPT His ‘Only Good...

Oh, No! Kolkata Woman Inhales Nose Pin She Wore Since Her Wedding, Gets Treated By Doctors

Oh, No! Kolkata Woman Inhales Nose Pin She Wore Since Her Wedding, Gets Treated By Doctors

'VVVVIP Shaadi': Desi Dad Pays ₹3 Lakh Fee To Get Rishtas From Families With 200+ Cr Turnover;...

'VVVVIP Shaadi': Desi Dad Pays ₹3 Lakh Fee To Get Rishtas From Families With 200+ Cr Turnover;...

Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Smiles As 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Sikh Community...

Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Smiles As 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Sikh Community...

Dabbawala Service In London Goes Viral, Internet Reacts To 'Dabbadrop'

Dabbawala Service In London Goes Viral, Internet Reacts To 'Dabbadrop'