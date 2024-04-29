Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Smiles As 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Sikh Community Event In Toronto

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Seen Smiling After 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Get Raised At Sikh Community Event In Toronto; Video Viral |

Canada: A video has gone viral on the internet which shows the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiling as 'Khalistan Zindabad' were raised at Khalsa Day Celebration event in Canada's Toronto. During the gathering of the Sikh Community, Justin Trudeau faced loud pro-Khalistan slogans from the crowd, he simply smiled on the stage amid the slogans, which was caught on camera as well. Later in his address, Trudeau reassured the Sikh Community of the government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding their rights and freedoms.

#BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiles as Khalistan Zindabad slogans are raised by radicals in Ontario of Canada. NDP’s Jagmeet Singh says Sikh Genocide needs to be recognised. Canada continues to shelter and sponsor Khalistani separatism and terror. Shame. pic.twitter.com/0f5BN6fTVy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 29, 2024

Trudeau emphasized Canada's strength derived from its diversity, highlighting that differences enrich the nation rather than divide it. Addressing the Khalsa Day Celebrations in Toronto, he stated that 'Sikh values are Canadian values,' reaffirming the integral role of the Sikh community in the country's fabric.

"One of Canada's greatest strengths is its diversity. We are strong not in spite of our differences, but because of our differences; but even as we look at these differences, we have to remember, and get reminded on days such as this, and every day, that Sikh values are Canadian values..." Trudeau said during the Khalsa Day Celebrations on Sunday in Toronto.

Trudeau Assures Enhanced Security Measures For Sikhs

Acknowledging the mass Sikh population in Canada, Trudeau pledged to protect their rights and freedoms, denouncing hatred and discrimination. He announced plans to enhance security measures at community centres and places of worship, including Gurdwaras, stressing the fundamental right to practice religion freely without intimidation.

"To the nearly, 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," he said.

However, amidst Trudeau's address, pro-Khalistan chants echoed in the background, reflecting ongoing tensions within the Sikh diaspora. Despite the discord, Trudeau reiterated the government's efforts to strengthen ties with India, including negotiating increased flights between the two countries, particularly to Amritsar.

The Khalsa Day celebrations in Toronto drew thousands of participants, commemorating the founding of the Sikh community in 1699 and marking the Sikh New Year. Organised by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwaras Council (OSGC), the annual parade along Lake Shore Boulevard is an event, attracting large crowds.

India-Canada Strained Relations Over Nijjar Killing

Trudeau's remarks come amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada, worsened by the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. The video of Nijjar's killing, which surfaced recently, showed the 'contract killing,' leading to accusations from Trudeau against the Indian government, despite India's denial of involvement.

In response to Trudeau's allegations, India dismissed them as baseless, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating that Canada failed to provide evidence to support its claims. The incident further strained diplomatic ties between the two countries, highlighting the complexities of international relations amidst contentious issues such as terrorism and sovereignty.