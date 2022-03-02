Watch video: Mother, son groove to 'Dholida' from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has proved to be one of the biggest openers amidst the pandemic, and is winning hearts of the audience.

To the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' made to the cinemas on February 25, 2022. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light area.

Soon after the songs from the film were out, prior to the big screen opening, the likes hit in no time. The song and its energetic garba moves are a huge hit amaong netizens, Instagram is den to many videos of people recreating the 'Dholida' dance moves from the Alia Bhatt starrer.

In a similar video, we can see mother-son duo grooving to garba steps to the trending beat 'Dholida', since posted few days back the video has won hearts of netizens with over 13K likes. "In love with this song ❤️ With my son @kiishhannn," Lohitha captioned the Instagram reel.

The short clip shows Lohitha Ravikiran and son Kishan Samayamantry vibrantly dancing to the 'Dholida' beats. The mother is dressed in a white saree , similar to Gangubai, and Kishan too is dressed in a traditional attire (probably similar to Ramnik bhai played by Shantanu Maheshwari).

Watch the video, right here:

