Mumbai's Parel Cha Maharaj 2025 Debuts Iconic 'Balance Concept' Ganesh Idol: See Stunning Visuals

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 13, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is painting Mumbai in shades of devotion and celebration, and the agman sohala of the beloved Parel Cha Maharaj has already set the tone for a grand season

Image credit: Instagram (@bappa-majha-india)

The beloved Bappa of Parel recently made his grand arrival, drawing massive crowds and instant buzz across the city and social media

This year’s idol isn't just beautiful; it's a masterpiece featuring the unique 'balance' concept of the Ganpati murti

The Lord Ganesha is in a stunning tilted posture, perfectly balanced, symbolising harmony and stability in life

This year's Parel Cha Maharaj came to life through the talented Arun Datte Krishnal Arts

Since its unveiling, pictures and videos of the "Balance Concept Bappa" have gone viral, with devotees praising the creativity and deeper meaning behind the design

Image credit: Instagram (Prajwal Tandel)

With Parel Cha Maharaj now blessing devotees, the festive energy in Mumbai is at its peak as the city eagerly awaits the days of aarti and darshan

