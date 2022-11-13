e-Paper Get App
Ahead of T20 WC finals this year, the 'Mr. Bean' factor from the days of PAKvsZIM cricket match has spiced up with a twist. Even when Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wished good luck to the national cricket team, netizens replied to say it's a 'Fake vs Real Mr. Bean' game today (PAK vs ENG)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Not just PAK vs ENG, it's a 'Fake vs Real' Mr. Bean match today; check memes inside | Twitter
Awaiting to turn on your television set or the mobile screen to witness the finals today? Even fun if you made it to the stadium to catch a glimpse of the PAK vs ENG game. Recollecting the case of Zimbabwe receiving a Mr. Bean lookalike, Pakistan-based Muhammad Asif, for their agricultural event instead of England's Rowan Atkinson, some left the stadiums happy when Zimbabwe won their a match from the ongoing T20 series against Pakistan.

Haha, however, cricket fans aren't done with the Mr. Bean episode between Pakistan and Zimbabwe despite the revenge match. Twitter has flooded with meme reactions suggesting that today's final match at the T20 World Cup 2022 is a 'fake vs real' face-off, as the original cartoon character hails from England while the lookalike being from Pakistan.

While Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif shared his best wishes and faith in the national cricket team, netizens poured in to remind how the match has a new interest angle revolving around 'Fake vs Real' Mr. Bean.'

Check out some reactions:

article-image

