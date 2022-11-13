T20 World Cup 2022: Not just PAK vs ENG, it's a 'Fake vs Real' Mr. Bean match today; check memes inside | Twitter

Awaiting to turn on your television set or the mobile screen to witness the finals today? Even fun if you made it to the stadium to catch a glimpse of the PAK vs ENG game. Recollecting the case of Zimbabwe receiving a Mr. Bean lookalike, Pakistan-based Muhammad Asif, for their agricultural event instead of England's Rowan Atkinson, some left the stadiums happy when Zimbabwe won their a match from the ongoing T20 series against Pakistan.

Haha, however, cricket fans aren't done with the Mr. Bean episode between Pakistan and Zimbabwe despite the revenge match. Twitter has flooded with meme reactions suggesting that today's final match at the T20 World Cup 2022 is a 'fake vs real' face-off, as the original cartoon character hails from England while the lookalike being from Pakistan.

While Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif shared his best wishes and faith in the national cricket team, netizens poured in to remind how the match has a new interest angle revolving around 'Fake vs Real' Mr. Bean.'

Check out some reactions:

Real Mr Bean vs Fake Mr Bean 😁 — Neeraj Tanwar🇮🇳 (@ntanwar2000) November 13, 2022

T20 World Cup Final : Mr Been vs Mr Bean pic.twitter.com/lPsqZgrS3y — ΚaanyaΕast (@Lolflix_) November 13, 2022

आज कौन जीतेगा ?



1. Mr. Bean



2. Duplicate Mr. Bean.. pic.twitter.com/w7xmCIqV7r — Kyaa Baat Hai (@KyaaBaatHai) November 13, 2022

Thank you Mr Bean for making our child hood memorable but no compromise

on Final Match 🥹❤️🙌🏻#PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/asw5wuME9F — 🖤ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴄᴀʟʟ ᴍᴇ sʏᴇᴅ-ᴢᴀᴅᴀ🖤 (@Itx_Abdulla2003) November 13, 2022