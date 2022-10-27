e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPAK vs ZIM: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022?

PAK vs ZIM: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022?

If you are thinking that the case revolves around your favourite childhood character played by Rowan Atkinson, you aren't guessing it right. The Twitter spat is all about Zimbabwe fans seeking revenge over 'Fake Mr. Bean' event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
ZIM vs PAK: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022? | Twitter
Follow us on

Are you gearing up to witness the clash between Pakistan and Zimbabwe this evening? Ahead of the upcoming T20 match, Twitter saw a tug-of-war between the fans from the two nations and was about Mr. Bean. If you are thinking that the case revolves around your favourite childhood character played by Rowan Atkinson, you aren't guessing it right.

The Twitter spat is all about Zimbabwe fans seeking revenge over 'Fake Mr. Bean' from the days of 2016. It was noted that a lookalike had performed in a show instead of Atkinson, and the audience had left disappointed.

Remembering the incident and recognizing the fake roleplay done by Pakistan-based Asif Mohammad, fans from Zimbabwe have prayed for their country's win as a means of revenge. Taking to social media they tweeted, "We won't forgive...that they gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show."

Check some reactions:

Read Also
Remembering 'Oswald' and 'Henry' on World Octopus-Penguin Day 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs ZIM: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022?

PAK vs ZIM: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022?

On Camera: E-bike catches fire, delivery boy jumps off running vehicle to save life; video goes...

On Camera: E-bike catches fire, delivery boy jumps off running vehicle to save life; video goes...

Punjab police tweaks Daler Mehndi’s 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' song to share 'No parking' message; watch...

Punjab police tweaks Daler Mehndi’s 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' song to share 'No parking' message; watch...

WATCH: Celebrations turn ugly as guests throw punches, get into massive fight after NYC’s Miss Sri...

WATCH: Celebrations turn ugly as guests throw punches, get into massive fight after NYC’s Miss Sri...

WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see...

WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see...