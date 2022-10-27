PAK vs ZIM: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022?

Are you gearing up to witness the clash between Pakistan and Zimbabwe this evening? Ahead of the upcoming T20 match, Twitter saw a tug-of-war between the fans from the two nations and was about Mr. Bean. If you are thinking that the case revolves around your favourite childhood character played by Rowan Atkinson, you aren't guessing it right.
The Twitter spat is all about Zimbabwe fans seeking revenge over 'Fake Mr. Bean' from the days of 2016. It was noted that a lookalike had performed in a show instead of Atkinson, and the audience had left disappointed.
Remembering the incident and recognizing the fake roleplay done by Pakistan-based Asif Mohammad, fans from Zimbabwe have prayed for their country's win as a means of revenge. Taking to social media they tweeted, "We won't forgive...that they gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show."
Check some reactions:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)