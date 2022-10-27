PAK vs ZIM: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022?

ZIM vs PAK: Why is 'Mr. Bean' trending during T20 World Cup 2022? | Twitter

Are you gearing up to witness the clash between Pakistan and Zimbabwe this evening? Ahead of the upcoming T20 match, Twitter saw a tug-of-war between the fans from the two nations and was about Mr. Bean. If you are thinking that the case revolves around your favourite childhood character played by Rowan Atkinson, you aren't guessing it right.

The Twitter spat is all about Zimbabwe fans seeking revenge over 'Fake Mr. Bean' from the days of 2016. It was noted that a lookalike had performed in a show instead of Atkinson, and the audience had left disappointed.

Remembering the incident and recognizing the fake roleplay done by Pakistan-based Asif Mohammad, fans from Zimbabwe have prayed for their country's win as a means of revenge. Taking to social media they tweeted, "We won't forgive...that they gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show."

Check some reactions:

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Your fault for not getting in touch with Rowan Atkinson. — Crostanhughman (@MRSocialSavior) October 26, 2022

But he is fraud after your luz tommorow put the blame on him — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 26, 2022

Tomorrows game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has turned into a war of words, Zimbabwe aren't happy that Pakistan didn't send them the real Mr. Bean for a business venture, they sent this chap below. Pakistan have great impersonators, currently have a clown pretending to be a PM. pic.twitter.com/r9Tzv4CWBl — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) October 26, 2022

Here is the footage of Pakistani, Mr. Bean in Zimbabwe. The controversy is getting out of hands 🤣pic.twitter.com/BW3oc3oZbm — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) October 26, 2022

Pakistan and Zimbabwe contest heating up because of Fake Mr Bean is the funniest build up of a cricket match. 🤣😂😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 26, 2022

Pakistani Mr Bean's HBL Ad with Afridi 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/rEtIwuUlhI — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) October 26, 2022