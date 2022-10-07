Remembering 'Oswald' and 'Henry' on World Octopus-Penguin Day 2022

e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRemembering 'Oswald' and 'Henry' on World Octopus-Penguin Day 2022

Both World Octopus Day and World Penguin Day fall on October 8

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Do you remember "Oswald," the animated cartoon show on POGO and Nickelodeon channels that had an octopus in the lead? If you grew up watching such television shows, you might be delighted to know that both "Oswald" and "Henry" share their days of significance, as both World Octopus Day and World Penguin Day fall on October 8.

The kids show revolves around the lead octopus, Oswald, and his pastimes with people from his neighborhood which are characters like his friend Henry the Penguin, pet dog Weenie, Madame Butterfly - who runs the Big Diner eatery - and her daughter, Catrina Caterpillar.

Also, this isn't the only show that has an octopus or a penguin. Some cartoons, such as Pingu, Looney Tunes, and more, featured the penguin, while television episodes like The Octonauts, Jungle Beat...

Relive your childhood days by taking a glimpse of your favourite cartoon shows:

Oswald

Outstanding Octopus from the Jungle Beat

The Octonauts

Playboy Penguin from the Looney Tunes

Pingu

