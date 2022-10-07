e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWorld Octopus Day: Date, significance and all you need to know

World Octopus Day: Date, significance and all you need to know

World Octopus Day 2022 is observed on October 8.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Octopus/Representative image |
Follow us on

You might have come across several predictions, memes, cringe videos, folklore, math puzzles, and more that take octopuses into account. On October 8, the globe observes World Octopus Day to mark the eight-legged creature's existence and importance.

Reportedly, it is the Octopus News Magazine Online (TONMO) that is behind establishing a day for the aquatic animal. October 8, 2007 was the first commemoration of World Octopus Day. TONMO founded the global occasion to acknowledge the biological diversity of the cephalopods. The day also aims to spread awareness about the species and propagate the idea of conserving these sea animals.

The Giant Pacific Octopus is the largest and longest-living species of its kind. They grow to weigh more than 600 pounds, although that is unusual in some cases. They are generally only between 45 and 60 pounds. The animal is known for its short life span - some species live for as little as six months, while the maximum they breathe is not more than a couple of years.

On World Octopus Day, nature and wildlife enthusiasts take a trip to the water to spot, click, and spend time with the animal. Many tune into videos and live shows about the animal, their habitat and more.

Read Also
World Animal Day 2022: Date, significance and all you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

World Octopus Day: Date, significance and all you need to know

World Octopus Day: Date, significance and all you need to know

US: Daughter-in-law shot dead by Indian-American man over 'divorce plan' with his son in California

US: Daughter-in-law shot dead by Indian-American man over 'divorce plan' with his son in California

India at UNSC raises concern over misuse of African resources to incite violence & terrorism

India at UNSC raises concern over misuse of African resources to incite violence & terrorism

Elon Musk lawyers say Twitter is spurning new bid for company

Elon Musk lawyers say Twitter is spurning new bid for company

Biden pardons thousands for ''simple possession'' of marijuana

Biden pardons thousands for ''simple possession'' of marijuana