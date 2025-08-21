Video: Part Of Delta Air Lines 737's Wing Flap Breaks Off Mid-Air

A horrifying video captured by one of the flyers onboard a Delta Air Lines flight shows part of a Boeing 737’s wing breaking off during a flight from Orlando to Austin. The plane, which was carrying 62 passengers and six crew members, landed approximately an hour after the wing section detached.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the plane’s partially detached wing flap dangling. Wing flaps play a crucial role in a plane's take-off and landing.

Shanila Arif, the passenger who recorded the video on her phone, told CNN that passengers initially thought it was turbulence as the plane began shaking.

“The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it was broken. I opened the window and got scared,” she said.

According to reports, the plane was flying at an altitude of about 12,000 feet when the “serious safety event” occurred.

The aircraft had taken off from Orlando International Airport and was heading for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration informed The Independent that "Delta Air Lines Flight 1893's crew discovered damage to the aircraft's left wing flap following a safe touchdown at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at approximately 3:10 p.m. local time on Tuesday."

The FAA confirmed that an investigation into the incident will be conducted.

In a statement reported by CNN, Delta apologised for the incident and confirmed the aircraft had been "removed from service for maintenance work."

"The safety of our people and customers remains our top priority," Delta stated. No injuries were reported.