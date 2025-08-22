Chaos At Milan's Malpensa Airport After Man Sets Fire To Check-In Desk; Viral Video Shows Panic Among Passengers

Milan (Italy): A disturbing incident took place at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Wednesday when a man went on a rampage inside Terminal One, damaging property and setting parts of the terminal on fire. A video of the chaos has since gone viral on social media, showing multiple individuals restraining the suspect in the middle of a smoke-filled hall as alarmed passengers looked on.
According to reports, the events began around 11 am local time when the man allegedly poured a flammable liquid near the check-in counters and set it ablaze. The fire quickly filled parts of the terminal with smoke, prompting officials to initiate an evacuation of the affected area.
Before igniting the flames, the suspect had reportedly set fire to a waste bin and used a hammer to smash airport property, including desks and information screens near counters 12 and 13. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet showing the airport property set ablazed. Panicked passengers can be seen running away for their safety.
The rampage was first noticed by an employee of SEA, the company managing the airport, who spotted the rising smoke and rushed to intervene. During the confrontation, the employee sustained injuries and was treated by emergency medical services, though authorities later confirmed no other passengers or staff were hurt in the incident.
Airport security personnel, assisted by Italy’s Border Police, swiftly responded to the scene and managed to overpower and restrain the suspect. Video footage shows several officers and staff tackling the man to the ground as thick smoke billowed around the check-in area.
The weapon used in the attack, a hammer, has been seized by Polaria, Italy’s airport police, who are now leading the investigation. The suspect’s motives remain unclear, and authorities have yet to disclose any further details about his identity.
Lombardy Airports Association Issues Statement
The Lombardy Airports Association later issued a statement confirming that the situation was brought under control after the suspect’s arrest, describing him as a “madman who set fire to and destroyed several check-in desks.” Officials further warned that the closure of parts of Terminal One and the subsequent evacuation would likely lead to disruptions, including flight delays and possible cancellations.
Passengers at Malpensa, one of Italy’s busiest international hubs, faced long waits and confusion as operations were temporarily suspended in parts of the terminal. While the immediate threat has been contained, investigations into the motive behind the attack are ongoing.