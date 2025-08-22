 Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Drake Passage Between South America & Antarctica; Tsunami Threat Under Review
Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Drake Passage Between South America & Antarctica; Tsunami Threat Under Review | X/@CultureWar2020

A strong earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the Drake Passage, the stretch of water between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica, early on Friday (August 22).

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the quake occurred at 2:16 am UTC (7:46 am IST) and are currently reviewing tsunami threats in the region.

No Immediate Reports of Damage or Casualties

Despite the earthquake’s strength, no immediate damage or casualties have been reported from the southern regions of South America. Seismologists have said that the risk of a tsunami was being evaluated, though no warning was formally issued in the immediate aftermath. The depth and offshore location of the quake likely reduced its impact on coastal areas.

Recent Earthquake Activity in the Region

The South American quake follows a series of significant seismic events across the globe in recent months. On August 17, a magnitude 5.8 undersea quake rattled Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province, injuring 29 people, including two critically.

The quake’s epicentre was located 15 kilometres north of Poso district and was followed by at least 15 aftershocks, though no tsunami alert was issued. Most of the injured were attending a Sunday church service at the time, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Just weeks earlier, in July, Russia’s eastern Kamchatka Peninsula experienced one of the most powerful earthquakes recorded in recent years. The 8.8-magnitude tremor struck about 74 miles off the coast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 13 miles. Tsunami waves of up to 13.1 feet were reported in parts of Russia, with smaller waves reaching Japan and Hawaii.

The latest quake in the Drake Passage adds to concerns over heightened seismic activity along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

