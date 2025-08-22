 Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested On Corruption Charges
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFormer Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested On Corruption Charges

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested On Corruption Charges

The former Sri Lankan president will be brought before the Colombo Fort Magistrate. Wickremesinghe has been accused of misusing government funds for personal purposes.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Ranil Wickremesinghe, Former Sri Lanka President | File Image- X/@RW_SRILANKA

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been arrested in Colombo on corruption charges, according to reports.

His arrest follows an investigation by authorities into his September 2023 trip to London, where he attended a ceremony for his wife at a British university while serving as head of state.

According to reports, the former Sri Lankan president will be brought before the Colombo Fort Magistrate. Wickremesinghe has been accused of misusing government funds for personal purposes.

Earlier today, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took Wickremesinghe into custody.

FPJ Shorts
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 

Wickremesinghe had gone to London in 2023 while returning from Havana after attending a G77 summit. In London, he and his wife attended a University of Wolverhampton ceremony.

Read Also
Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested On Corruption Charges
article-image

Wickremesinghe has rejected the allegation of misusing government funds and said that all the travel expenses for his wife were borne by her.

Wickremesinghe took charge as Sri Lanka's president in July 2022 for the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term, after Rajapaksa resigned in the wake of an uprising.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder

Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder

Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift

Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift

'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign...

'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign...

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested On Corruption Charges

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested On Corruption Charges

VIDEO: Indian-Origin Trucker Harjinder Singh, Accused Of Killing 3 People In Crash, Escorted Off...

VIDEO: Indian-Origin Trucker Harjinder Singh, Accused Of Killing 3 People In Crash, Escorted Off...