 FBI Raids Home Of Former NSA John Bolton, Days After His Criticism Of Trump's Tariff Decisions
FBI agents reached Bolton's house in Bethesda, Maryland at 7 am (local time) on Friday in a probe ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, the New York Post reported, citing a Trump administration official.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
NSA John Bolton |

Washington: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents conducted raid at US President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton's home on Friday in a high-profile security investigation, which coincides with his severe criticism of Washington's decisions to impose heavy tariffs on India for importing Russian oil.



In a cryptic post shared on X after the raid started, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote, "NO ONE is above the law…FBI agents on mission."

The investigation said to involve classified documents was first started years ago. However, the Biden administration closed it "for political reasons", New York Post reported, citing a senior US official.

Meanwhile, Bolton shared a statement on X at 7:32 am (local time) when FBI agents were at his home. He criticised Trump administration's approach regarding Russia-Ukraine war and said that the ongoing talks would not make any progress.

"Russia has not changed its goal: drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer. Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, meetings will continue because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don't see these talks making any progress," Bolton posted on X.

Previously, John Bolton was accused of using classified information in his 2020 book, 'The Room Where It Happened'. Trump had fought to stop its publication for including national secrets, saying that Bolton broke an NDA signed as a condition of his employment. However, Trump was unable to stop the publication of his book. Bolton has been regularly appearing on news channels, criticising Trump's national security and foreign policy.

After assuming office for the second term, Trump in January signed an executive order revoking the security clearance of 50 former intelligence officials, including Bolton.

