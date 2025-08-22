 12 Killed After Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Northwest China - VIDEO
Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
CCTV screengrab | X/@spotlightoncn

A tragic incident has come to light from northwest China, where a section of an under-construction bridge collapsed, killing 12 workers and leaving four missing, according to local media reports. The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. local time on Friday, 22 August.

State media reported that at the time of the collapse, 15 workers and a project manager were present at the construction site.

The bridge, part of the Sichuan–Qinghai Railway project, was being built over the Yellow River and is recognised as the world’s largest-span double-track continuous steel truss arch bridge.

The collapse was caused by a failure in a steel cable, according to state news agency Xinhua. CCTV footage captured the exact moment the central section of the bridge’s arch broke and crashed into the Yellow River below.

Hundreds of emergency personnel have been deployed and search and rescue operations are underway.

Similar Incident

In December 2024, a tunnel collapse at a railway construction site in Shenzhen left 13 workers missing. None have been found since.

Earlier in the month, At least five people lost their lives after a suspension bridge in China's Xinjiang collapsed.

