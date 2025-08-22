Famine confirmed In Gaza City As UN Warns Of Worsening Crisis | File Image

The world’s leading authority on food crises has confirmed famine in Gaza City for the first time, warning that it is likely to spread to other parts of the territory unless there is a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said Friday that famine is occurring in Gaza City, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and could expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of next month. The IPC determination follows months of warnings by aid groups that Israel’s restrictions on food and aid, combined with ongoing military operations, were pushing civilians - particularly children - toward starvation.

Famine has now been confirmed in Gaza.



Over half a million people are facing the most devastating form of hunger, warns @theIPCinfo.



An immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access is imperative to save lives.https://t.co/U2Dn8O0TS1 — via @WFP pic.twitter.com/rK8plfLAwm — United Nations (@UN) August 22, 2025

More than 500,000 people in Gaza, about a quarter of the population, are facing “starvation, destitution and death,” the IPC said, noting “catastrophic conditions” are spreading after 22 months of war. Hunger has been driven by fighting, blockade, widespread displacement, and the collapse of food production.

The IPC says famine is declared when at least 20% of households face extreme food shortages, 30% of children suffer acute malnutrition, and mortality reaches two adults or four children per 10,000 daily. Data from July to mid-August showed Gaza had already met thresholds for starvation and malnutrition.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the crisis “a man-made disaster” and demanded unrestricted aid access.

Israel rejected the report. Its foreign ministry said “there is no famine in Gaza,” while COGAT, the Israeli military agency overseeing aid transfers, called the IPC findings “false and biased.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports of starvation as “lies” promoted by Hamas, though images of emaciated children and reports of hunger-related deaths have mounted.

Israel says it has taken steps to expand aid deliveries and insists there is no limit on the number of trucks entering Gaza. But UN agencies say what enters remains far below needs, with convoys hampered by Israeli restrictions, looting, and desperate crowds. Witnesses and health officials say hundreds of civilians have been killed while seeking aid; Israel disputes the toll, saying only warning shots were fired.

Doctors in Gaza report increasing numbers of malnourished patients. Australian nurse Kirsty Blacka said emaciated men arrived at Al-Quds hospital “looking like teenagers because they were starving.”