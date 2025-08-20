Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport |

To strengthen healthcare and boost regional connectivity, the Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday approved a full stamp duty waiver for a proposed cancer hospital by the Tata Memorial Centre in Raigad district and sanctioned the resumption of flight operations at Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district.

Cancer Hospital Project in Raigad

The state cabinet has approved a complete waiver of stamp duty worth ₹38.99 lakh for the lease agreement of 10 hectares of government land at Tambati in Khalapur taluka. The land has been allotted to the Tata Memorial Centre on a 30-year lease at a nominal rent of ₹1 per year.

The centre will establish an Integrated Ayurvedic Cancer Hospital and Research Centre with a 100-bed facility. At least 12% of beds will be reserved for patients from economically weaker sections under Central and state government health schemes. Additionally, accommodation will be provided for one attendant per patient at minimal cost.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the stamp duty waiver under the Maharashtra Stamp Act would facilitate the expansion of cancer research and treatment services by the Tata Memorial Centre. He emphasized that the initiative would ensure quality healthcare access for the public, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Necessary notifications regarding the waiver will be issued after consultation with the Law and Judiciary Department.

Resumption of Flight Operations at Chipi Airport

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the restart of flight operations at Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district, which had remained non-operational due to technical issues.

State Minister Nitesh Rane, who oversees Fisheries and Ports Development, said the move is expected to enhance tourism and connectivity in the Konkan region. He added that the government aims to restart services at the airport before the Ganesh festival beginning on August 27.

The airport, located in Chipi village of Vengurla taluka, was inaugurated in October 2021 but had been partially non-functional due to technical hurdles. Former Chief Minister and ex-Union Minister Narayan Rane coordinated with the Centre to resolve the issues, securing clearance for the airport to operate under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme.

With this clearance, night landing facilities will be installed, paving the way for full operational capacity.

“The resumption of Chipi airport will significantly benefit tourists from Maharashtra and other states. With VGF in place, the long-pending issue of night landing facilities will also be resolved, making the airport fully operational,” Rane said.