Maharashtra Waives Stamp Duty For Tata’s 100-Bed Ayurvedic Cancer Hospital In Raigad | Representative image

Mumbai: In a major boost to healthcare, the Maharashtra government has waived stamp duty of Rs 38.99 lakh for the Tata Memorial Centre’s upcoming cancer hospital in Raigad. The decision was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a proposal by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Land Allotment for Facility

The state has allotted 10 hectares of land in Tambati, Khalapur taluka, on a nominal lease of ₹1 per year for 30 years, to set up a 100-bed Integrated Ayurvedic Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. The facility will reserve 12% of its beds for underprivileged families, government employees, and the general public at subsidised rates under various health schemes. Affordable accommodation will also be provided for one attendant per patient.

Focus on Integrative Medicine

Officials said the initiative will help tackle Maharashtra’s rising cancer burden while expanding access to affordable treatment in both rural and urban areas. The waiver, granted under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, will be formalised in the state Gazette after clearance from the Law and Judiciary Department.

Revenue Minister Bawankule said the move strengthens Tata Memorial Centre’s efforts to deliver quality cancer care, while the Revenue Department remains committed to enabling projects that directly benefit citizens. The hospital, combining advanced oncology with India’s Ayurvedic heritage, is expected to emerge as a model for integrative healthcare and research.

According to TMC officials, the proposed Khopoli facility will function as an integrated cancer care centre. “The hospital will be just 40 minutes from Kharghar’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC). There is a plan to combine Ayurveda with standard modern medicine, and we will also cultivate our own medicinal plants,” an official said.

Emphasis on Evidence-Based Research

The project also aligns with India’s growing emphasis on integrating AYUSH practices with evidence-based oncology, making it a landmark initiative in cancer care.

The hospital has already been studying the role of yoga and Ayurveda in improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients, along with the efficacy of selected Ayurvedic medicines. Doctors stress the need for rigorous scientific studies to establish how and where Ayurveda can be most effective in cancer care, and the Khopoli centre aims to provide that evidence by relying on homegrown medicinal resources.