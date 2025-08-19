Caught on CCTV: Youth Falls Into Drain After Its Cover Breaks In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

CCTV-Screengrab | X/@Chandrapur_tak

Chandrapur: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Chandrapur. A CCTV footage showing a young man falling into a drain just after stepping on it, as its slab breaks has surfaced.

The incident occurred in front of Seven Star Bakery, located in the Janata College Chowk area of Chandrapur city. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen taking boxes out of an electric scooter. Visibly cheerful, he begins walking towards the bakery. As soon as he steps on the drain’s slab, it shatters and he falls into the drain.

The man standing beside him appears stunned by the incident. A woman from the bakery rushes out, possibly after hearing the noise. A passer-by, who was standing at a distance, runs over and helps the young man climb out of the drain.

Locals claim that the slabs installed by the Municipal Corporation are very old and in a dilapidated condition. They have demanded immediate action from the city administration, including an inspection of all slabs in the area. Residents say such incidents are the result of negligence by the city council and poor-quality construction work. Fortunately, the man did not sustain any serious injuries.