 Caught on CCTV: Youth Falls Into Drain After Its Cover Breaks In Maharashtra's Chandrapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCaught on CCTV: Youth Falls Into Drain After Its Cover Breaks In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Caught on CCTV: Youth Falls Into Drain After Its Cover Breaks In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

The incident occurred in front of Seven Star Bakery, located in the Janata College Chowk area of Chandrapur city. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
CCTV-Screengrab | X/@Chandrapur_tak

Chandrapur: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Chandrapur. A CCTV footage showing a young man falling into a drain just after stepping on it, as its slab breaks has surfaced.

The incident occurred in front of Seven Star Bakery, located in the Janata College Chowk area of Chandrapur city. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen taking boxes out of an electric scooter. Visibly cheerful, he begins walking towards the bakery. As soon as he steps on the drain’s slab, it shatters and he falls into the drain.

The man standing beside him appears stunned by the incident. A woman from the bakery rushes out, possibly after hearing the noise. A passer-by, who was standing at a distance, runs over and helps the young man climb out of the drain.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Inclusion Of 14 Disputed Villages From Chandrapur Into...
article-image

Locals claim that the slabs installed by the Municipal Corporation are very old and in a dilapidated condition. They have demanded immediate action from the city administration, including an inspection of all slabs in the area. Residents say such incidents are the result of negligence by the city council and poor-quality construction work. Fortunately, the man did not sustain any serious injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...

Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded