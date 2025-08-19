Mumbai Rains: 'BMC Machinery Is on High Alert,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Amid Heavy Rainfall | X|@ANI

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing heavy rainfall since Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Emergency Management Department of the BMC to review the flood situation in Mumbai.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I took a tour of Mumbai, visited the Mithi River and areas affected by landslides in Vikhroli Park Site and also went to Thane. BMC machinery is on high alert, with Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other officials actively monitoring the situation in the field."

Shinde highlighted the immediate response measures: "Efforts are being made to provide immediate relief, with 525 pumps operational, 10 mini pumping stations, and 6 large pumping stations in use. Holding ponds have been created, and NDRF teams are working to shift people from flood-prone areas to safer locations, providing them with food, shelter, and medical camps, " as reported by news agency ANI.

He added that geo-netting is being implemented in landslide-prone zones to prevent further incidents. The BMC is distributing food packets and essential supplies to those affected, while public transport is being managed to ease traffic congestion.

Shinde appealed to citizens to stay indoors unless necessary and urged private companies to allow employees to work from home, given the high-intensity rainfall and resulting disruptions. He also instructed the Municipal Commissioner to assess flood-hit areas and extend necessary assistance, including support for upcoming Ganesh idol immersions.

Six Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rivers Overflow, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Next 48 Hours Are 'Crucial'

Maharashtra is reeling under the impact of torrential rains, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warning that the next 48 hours will be “crucial” for the state. After reviewing the situation with the Disaster Management Department, he placed Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on high alert. “The administration is keeping a close watch and taking proactive steps to evacuate citizens from low-lying areas,” he assured.