 Maharashtra Rains: Panvel Municipal Corporation Shifts 400 Residents To Shelters, Deploys Relief Teams Amid Red Alert In Raigad; VIDEO
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
PMC relocates 400 residents to shelters as Panvel faces continuous rainfall and red alert | X - @Poojagupta122

Panvel: With heavy rains lashing Panvel for the past three days and a red alert issued for Raigad district on August 20, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has swung into action to provide relief to affected citizens.

Citizens Relocated to Temporary Shelters

Nearly 400 people have been shifted to four temporary shelters set up at Kolivada School (187), Urdu School (135), the Sports Complex (60), and Buddha Vihar in New Panvel (60). Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale has directed officials to ensure proper facilities, including meals, tea, and blankets, for the relocated citizens.

Municipal Teams on High Alert

Municipal teams are on high alert, particularly in waterlogging-prone areas. JCB and jetting machines are being deployed to clear drains and remove blockages, while drainage work is being carried out in Kalamboli Circle, Kharghar Gaothan, Panvel city, Kamothe, and Kalamboli.

Officials Inspect Flood Management Systems

Commissioner Chitale, along with Additional Commissioner Kailas Gawde, inspected the dewatering pumps at Kalamboli holding ponds today and instructed ward officers to keep diesel and electric pumps running continuously. He also directed that the water level of Gadhi River in Panvel be monitored closely.

Health & Safety Precautions in Place

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke visited Kamothe-Juinagar, HOC Colony, and Adivasi Wadi, issuing instructions for fumigation to prevent vector-borne diseases. Additional Commissioner Gawde informed that all emergency response systems have been kept on standby to tackle any situation.

Civic Appeal to Citizens

The civic body has appealed to citizens to remain cautious during heavy rains, avoid sheltering in unsafe buildings, and stay away from trees and hoardings. Officials assured that the administration is fully prepared and urged residents not to panic.

