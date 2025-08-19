Mumbai Rains: Metro Emerges As Lifeline Amid Flooded Roads And Disrupted Transport; VIDEO

Mumbai Metro ferried lakhs of commuters smoothly even as heavy rains paralysed city transport | X - @MMMOCL_Official

Mumbai: Torrential rains over the past two days — August 18 and 19 — left Mumbai’s roads waterlogged, disrupted bus operations, and slowed down suburban rail services, plunging the city’s transport system into disarray. Amid the chaos, the metro network proved to be a dependable alternative for thousands of commuters.

Metro Line 3 Stays Unaffected

The underground Metro Line 3, running between Aarey–JVLR and Worli, remained unaffected by the downpour and continued to ferry passengers without interruption.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the corridor recorded 59,021 commuters on August 18. The following day, ridership dipped as the state government declared a holiday for public and semi-government offices, but services operated smoothly.

🌧️ Despite heavy rainfall across Mumbai, #MetroLine3 is running smoothly since morning! Operations of Metro-3 from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk are unaffected and commuters are experiencing safe & smooth connectivity on this new lifeline.🚇🙌🏼#MumbaiMetro #AquaLine… pic.twitter.com/GQM6w5erLN — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 18, 2025

🌧️🚇 Mumbai’s New Lifeline Keeps Moving 🚇🌧️



The rains may be relentless, but our commitment to Mumbai never wavers. Whatever be the weather outside, Maha Mumbai Metro keeps moving — on time, safe, dependable.



This is more than transport. It is the rhythm of a city that refuses… pic.twitter.com/byVFvNItnb — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) August 19, 2025

Elevated Corridors Draw High Ridership

Meanwhile, the elevated Metro Lines 2A and 7 — connecting Dahisar to Andheri via the Link Road and Western Express Highway — reported a combined ridership of 2.74 lakh on August 18.

Commuters Laud Reliable Metro

For many commuters battling traffic snarls and delays on other modes of transport, the metro proved to be the quickest and most reliable way to navigate the city during the deluge. Commuters appreciated the smooth metro operation on social media.

