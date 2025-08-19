Mumbai Rains: Metro Emerges As Lifeline Amid Flooded Roads And Disrupted Transport; VIDEO

Mumbai: Torrential rains over the past two days — August 18 and 19 — left Mumbai’s roads waterlogged, disrupted bus operations, and slowed down suburban rail services, plunging the city’s transport system into disarray. Amid the chaos, the metro network proved to be a dependable alternative for thousands of commuters.
Metro Line 3 Stays Unaffected
The underground Metro Line 3, running between Aarey–JVLR and Worli, remained unaffected by the downpour and continued to ferry passengers without interruption.
According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the corridor recorded 59,021 commuters on August 18. The following day, ridership dipped as the state government declared a holiday for public and semi-government offices, but services operated smoothly.
Elevated Corridors Draw High Ridership
Meanwhile, the elevated Metro Lines 2A and 7 — connecting Dahisar to Andheri via the Link Road and Western Express Highway — reported a combined ridership of 2.74 lakh on August 18.
Commuters Laud Reliable Metro
For many commuters battling traffic snarls and delays on other modes of transport, the metro proved to be the quickest and most reliable way to navigate the city during the deluge. Commuters appreciated the smooth metro operation on social media.
