Mumbai Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Continues; IMD Predicts More Intense Rain In Coming Hours

Mumbai: Due to continuous waterlogging and worsening weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated warning predicting heavy rainfall over the Mumbai region in the coming hours. In light of the situation, authorities have advised citizens and commuters to travel only if necessary and to exercise caution.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at several places, with isolated pockets likely to receive extremely heavy showers defined as rainfall of 21 cm or more, over Mumbai today. The forecast comes amid reports of rising water levels and increasing disruption to daily life in the city.

Due to continuous waterlogging &"IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the next few hours in the Mumbai region. Passengers are advised to travel only if essential and exercise caution." — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 19, 2025

In an update shared earlier, the IMD provided data on rainfall recorded between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm IST on August 19. The report confirms that Mumbai City and its suburbs experienced moderate to heavy rainfall in the past three hours. Specific areas recorded significant rainfall amounts, including 158.5 mm in Vikhroli, 158 mm at Mumbai Airport, 117 mm in Juhu, 99 mm in Bandra, and 135.5 mm in Santacruz (AWS).

As per the nowcast warning for the next 2–3 hours, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience intense to very intense rainfall, along with the possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

The 24-hour forecast, valid from 08:30 hrs of 19th August to 08:30 hrs of the next day, also indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely. Occasional gusty winds with speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are also expected.

The IMD outlined several expected impacts. These include waterlogging and inundation in many low-lying areas and along riverbanks, along with disruption to road, rail, air, and ferry services. Major roads and local train services are very likely to be affected.

Flash floods may occur, especially during high tide. Disruption to municipal services such as water and electricity is also possible. There may be risks to very old buildings and poorly maintained structures, and landslides or mudslides could occur in vulnerable areas. Gusty winds along and off the coast could damage temporary or vulnerable structures, and sea conditions are likely to remain rough.