Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging On Tracks Near Dadar, Thane & Jogeshwari; Several Passengers Stranded As Local Train Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Rainfall | Videos

Mumbai Rains: Several Passengers Stranded As Local Train Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Rainfall, Tracks Under Water Near Dadar, Thane & Jogeshwari

Mumbai: Mumbai’s suburban railway network, the city’s lifeline, was badly hit on Tuesday morning after overnight rains left several stretches of track waterlogged, throwing services off schedule and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Central Railway services were the worst affected, with trains running 30–40 minutes late during the morning rush hour. Harbour Line trains towards CSMT also faced delays. Local train services were partially suspended from Panvel as per commuters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging on railway tracks between Andheri and Jogeshwari pic.twitter.com/a8vXaCqlTZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was reported on the railway tracks near Dadar railway station pic.twitter.com/D7H3D9s3AF — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Local Trains Moving Through Waterlogged Tracks

Visuals from across the city painted a grim picture. At Dadar station, waterlogging on the tracks slowed train movement considerably, while on the Andheri–Jogeshwari stretch, tracks were submerged, disrupting operations.

At Thane and Kalwa, frustrated passengers, unable to wait for delayed trains, climbed down onto the railway lines and walked along the tracks in large numbers. At the Kalwa car shed, citizens gathered on the tracks attempting to board outgoing trains. Similar chaos unfolded at Ghatkopar and Dadar where water accumulation stalled services.

Officials later clarified that trains were running with minor delays, around 10 minutes on the Central Line and 5 minutes on the Harbour Line, but for commuters on the ground, the impact was far greater. Western Railway, meanwhile, said its services were running normally.

The breakdown of rail services had a cascading effect on road transport. Bus depots outside Thane and Dadar stations saw heavy crowds as stranded passengers looked for alternatives. With several arterial roads already clogged due to flooding, the city struggled under mounting pressure on all modes of transport.

The overnight downpour left several low-lying areas submerged, including Byculla, Gandhi Market in Sion, Dadar, Andheri and Vile Parle, where residents waded through knee-deep water. Visuals showed major junctions under water, further slowing down vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 10:15 am on Tuesday, forecasting intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and the ghats of Pune over the next three to four hours.

Mumbai Police Commissioner issued an advisory urging citizens to remain indoors unless travel was absolutely necessary. “Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency,” he wrote on X, also appealing to offices to allow employees to work from home.