Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold Coin Orders | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vanrai Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly cheating a corporate gifting firm of Rs 5.63 crore with fake gold coin orders. Sunil Gupta is accused of defrauding his employer through forged purchase orders.

About The Case

The complainant, Naresh Jain, 49, resides in Goregaon West. Two years ago, he appointed Gupta to handle financial transactions. Over time, Gupta won the trust of the Jain family. In August 2024, Gupta claimed that McLeod’s Pharmaceuticals required gold coins for gifting and submitted a purportedly genuine purchase order.

On this basis, the company handed over 3,400 grams of gold coins worth Rs 2.46 crore to him. He later took another 3,600 grams of gold coins worth Rs 3.17 crore by presenting a second order. The case was registered on September 19 as the probe revealed that no orders had been placed by the pharma firm.

