Torrential Rains Paralyse Palghar: Floods Cripple Transport, Hundreds Rescued

Palghar, Maharashtra: Palghar district is grappling with severe widespread flooding as torrential rainfall has relentlessly battered the region for the past four days. The downpour, which intensified dramatically from Monday evening, has thrown daily life into complete disarray, leading to extensive waterlogging, paralyzed transport networks, and immense hardship for its residents.

Heavy Rainfall Across Talukas

In the 24 hours between 8 AM on August 18 and 8 AM on August 19, Palghar district recorded an average of 82.3 mm of rainfall. Talasari taluka bore the brunt, receiving the highest at 118 mm, followed by Dahanu and Palghar talukas, both recording 103 mm. Vikramgad saw 99.5 mm, Vasai 93 mm, and Wada 59.2 mm. Jawhar and Mokhada talukas, however, experienced comparatively lighter rains, with only 5 to 6 mm recorded.

Transport in Chaos



The relentless rain has brought both rail and road transport to a complete standstill. Heavy downpour left rail services in Vasai-Virar crippled as floodwater inundated tracks. Long-distance trains on the Western Railway route from Gujarat to Mumbai came to a standstill. Several suburban services were either canceled or severely delayed. Local trains from Dahanu to Mumbai were halted at Palghar and redirected back, while some ran at a snail’s pace between Dahanu and Virar. On the roads, many National and State Highways now resemble overflowing rivers. The bridge under the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway at Maswan in Palghar is deeply waterlogged, reducing traffic to a crawl. Other critical arteries like the Pachmad and Chinchghar bridges on NH-160A in Vikramgad are underwater, rendering these routes impassable.

Urban Areas Submerged



Further compounding the crisis, the road near Ganjad village between Dahanu and Kasa is submerged, and the road to Amberbhui village in Wada taluka is cut off. Traffic is also halted on the Shildeharje, Daghade, and Bhopoli routes. All internal roads within Vasai's urban areas are completely submerged. In Nalasopara, the station, markets, bus depots, and Viva College are fully underwater, with many VVCMC buses breaking down on main roads. Private tractor services have become the only viable, albeit risky, mode of transport, with operators charging between ₹30 to ₹50 per ride, often dangerously overloading vehicles.

Rivers in Spate

In eastern Palghar taluka, the Surya, Vaitarna, Vandri, rivers are all in spate, leading to widespread road submergence. Villages such as Dhekale and Haloli have seen floodwaters from overflowing drains entering homes, causing significant damage to household items. Three houses in Sitadpada and six in Sambarepada were also inundated. The Ganje-Dhekale-Jayshet road remains closed since 6 am, and the area near the Dhekale flyover resembles a large lake. In Dahanu’s Kasa region, water levels rose alarmingly, with 2–3 feet of water entering homes in several low-lying neighborhoods. The Kasa–Charoti road was completely cut off as water gushed over Gulzari bridge. Meanwhile, heavy discharge from the Kavdas–Unnai dam led to flooding in the Surya river, further worsening the situation.

Rescue Operations Ongoing

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation has reported the successful rescue of approximately 500 people affected by the rains, including 30 residents from waterlogged ground-floor chawls in Vasai's Bhoidapada, Rajavali area, by the VVCMC Fire Department. Areas including Bhoidapada, Evershine Road, Gokhivare, Kaman-Bhiwandi Road, and Sativali Road are among the worst hit.

Citizens Upset with Authorities

Citizens have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the administration for its consistent failure to provide alternative transport arrangements, despite the fact that transport services collapse every year during flood situations. Such conditions also create significant obstacles for essential services like healthcare and other emergency responses to reach affected citizens.

Red Alert in Place

The Palghar District Administration has urged all citizens to remain vigilant, especially given the Meteorological Department's Red Alert. District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhad has advised residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. Those living near river and drain banks are urged to exercise extreme caution. For assistance, citizens can contact the District Disaster Management Control Room at 02525-297474, 8237978873, or the toll-free number 1077. While schools and colleges remain closed today, a decision regarding a holiday for August 20 will be announced later in the evening.