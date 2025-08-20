 Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Held from August 15 to 17 and organised by the Maharashtra Pencak Silat Association, the championship saw 485 athletes from 26 districts across Maharashtra compete in pre-teen, sub-junior, and junior categories.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 01:34 AM IST
Mumbai: The 15th Maharashtra State Level Pencak Silat Championship concluded at Christ Academy School, Koparkhairane, with Navi Mumbai emerging as the overall champion.

Navi Mumbai athletes put up a stellar performance, securing the top position with an impressive 78 medals — 46 gold, 20 silver, and 12 bronze. Sangli district stood second with 43 gold and 1 silver, while Nashik secured third place with 13 gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze. Ahmednagar finished fourth, bagging 8 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze.

The victory not only cemented Navi Mumbai’s dominance in the sport but also ensured that its athletes have qualified for the upcoming 13th National Pencak Silat Championship, scheduled from September 26 to 28 in Hubli, Karnataka.

The event concluded with wide appreciation for the athletes, whose achievements brought pride and recognition to Navi Mumbai on the state stage.

