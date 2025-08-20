Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

Torrential overnight downpours led to heavy waterlogging on key stretches of the Central Railway's main and harbour lines. |

Mumbai’s relentless monsoon showers on Tuesday brought the Central Railway’s suburban network to a standstill, severely disrupting the daily commute and leaving thousands stranded across the city.

Train Services Halted Amid Waterlogging

Torrential overnight downpours led to heavy waterlogging on key stretches of the Central Railway's main and harbour lines. Tracks were submerged under as much as 17 inches of water at several locations, officials confirmed.

By late morning, services were suspended on the main line between Sion–Kurla and on the harbour line between Chunabhatti–Kurla, after water levels rose to eight inches above track level in low-lying zones.

Passengers Forced to Walk on Tracks

The abrupt suspension of services left lakhs of commuters stranded. With trains halted indefinitely, passengers were forced to abandon coaches and walk along waterlogged tracks in search of alternate transport.

Civic authorities distributed biscuits to stranded commuters in some areas.

A nurse reported her train had been stuck near Parel from 12:30 PM for over three hours.

Another commuter described being stranded near Ghatkopar, prompting many to jump off and walk to nearby stations.

“Many of us are completely clueless. Roads are flooded, trains are stuck we have nowhere to go,” said a commuter stranded in Kurla.

Long-Distance Trains Rescheduled, Help Desks Set Up

By 5:30 PM, 16 long-distance trains were rescheduled and seven pairs of express trains cancelled, according to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

“Suburban services between CSMT–Thane and CSMT–Mankhurd were suspended,” he said. “However, shuttles were operational on Thane–Kalyan–Kasara, Thane–Kalyan–Karjat, and Thane–Vashi routes.”

Help desks were set up at major stations to guide commuters, and a special train was arranged from Kurla to Kalyan in the evening.

Rising Mithi River Adds to Chaos

Central Railway officials said water levels briefly receded during a low tide at 3:29 PM (2.2 metres), but heavy rain and the swelling Mithi River pushed levels back up to 17 inches.

Partial restoration began in the afternoon, with Harbour Line services to Bandra resuming by 1:30 PM. Later, services from CSMT–Goregaon were restored.

Western Railway Also Disrupted

Though comparatively less affected, Western Railway services faced delays. A technical snag at Virar–Vasai and water seepage into goods lines slowed operations. No waterlogging above safety limits was reported, but trains were delayed across the network.

Roads and Buses Hit Hard

Citywide, roads turned into rivers. BEST bus services were severely impacted, with dozens of routes diverted and several buses stranded in knee-deep water in central and suburban pockets.

Social Media Captures Chaos

Social media was flooded with visuals of commuters walking along tracks and wading through waterlogged streets.

Mumbai Nowcost, a commuter group, posted: “People walking on tracks from Kurla towards CST. Hardship of Mumbaikars.”

Railway officials updated that UP/DN fast trains on Main Line between Sion–Kurla were halted from 11:25 AM, while Harbour Line services between Chunabhatti–Kurla were suspended from 11:20 AM.

Passenger Voices

Nazim Ansari, passenger activist: “Every monsoon shouldn’t feel like a crisis. Mumbai needs long-term solutions, not short-term fixes.”

Lata Argade, Suburban Railway Passengers Association: “Despite measures, Mumbai turns into a lake every monsoon. Encroachment and poor planning hurt the common Mumbaikar.”

Siddhesh Desai, commuter: “Heavy rains have once again exposed the fragility of Mumbai’s suburban railway network.”

Jitendra Vishe, commuter leader: “All the preparations made by Central Railway went in vain. Commuters had to suffer throughout the day.”

Mansoor Darwesh, passenger activist: “The BMC spends crores every year, but drains are never cleaned. Strict action must be taken.”

Alternate Commutes and Contingency

Some commuters turned to the Mumbai Metro for alternative routes. “To reach my office at Lower Parel, I took Metro Line 1 to Marol and switched to the underground Aqua Line to Worli,” one commuter shared.

Railway officials said full services will resume only after water levels recede and tracks are inspected for safety.