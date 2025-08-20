Maharashtra Flood Fury: Red Alerts Issued, Crops Destroyed, Lives Lost | Representative Image

Maharashtra continues to reel under the fury of torrential rains, with widespread flooding, crop destruction, and mounting human and animal casualties reported across the state. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Gadchiroli, and Palghar districts, as incessant rainfall paralyzed normal life and created a flood-like situation in several regions.

Lives Lost and Villages Marooned

Over the past two days, at least nine people have lost their lives, including all nine victims from Nanded district, which has been the worst hit. Nearly 12–15 lakh acres of farmland across Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions have been submerged, destroying standing crops and causing severe distress among farmers. In Nanded alone, five villages were marooned, forcing the evacuation of 300 residents to safer shelters.

Damage to Homes and Livestock

The relentless downpour has also damaged houses and killed hundreds of cattle in Marathwada. In Mumbai, heavy waterlogging, traffic snarls, and suburban train delays added to commuter woes, particularly during peak weekday hours.

IMD Red and Orange Alerts

The IMD has issued a red alert for the next 12 hours in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Nashik Ghat, and Chandrapur, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Orange alerts are in place for Sindhudurg, Kolhapur Ghat, Gadchiroli, Dhule, Wardha, Nagpur, and Gondia, with district administrations instructed to remain on high alert.

For the next 24 hours, Raigad and Pune Ghat districts will remain under red alert, while Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur Ghat, Satara Ghat, Nashik Ghat, and Nandurbar have been placed under orange alert.

High-Wave Warning

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high-wave warning, forecasting waves up to 4.3 meters along the Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri coasts between August 18 and 21. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea, as rough conditions and winds up to 60 kmph are expected.

Rivers Cross Danger Marks

Flooding has been reported in several districts, with the Jagbudi river in Ratnagiri and the Amba river in Raigad crossing the danger mark. The Ulhas river in Thane has also risen above warning levels. In Mumbai, rising levels of the Mithi river forced the evacuation of 350 residents from Kurla’s Krantinagar area.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue teams have been deployed in affected areas. The NDRF rescued over 160 people in Palghar, while SDRF teams in Nanded shifted nearly 300 residents to safer places. In total, 610 people in Thane, 497 in Palghar, and five in Ratnagiri have been temporarily relocated.

Train services between Kurla and CST remain suspended, with BEST running extra buses to ease passenger inconvenience. The state government said it is in constant touch with IMD and NRSC for real-time weather updates.

Chief Minister’s Statement

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the media on Tuesday, confirmed that a “cloudburst-like” situation in Mukhed tehsil of Nanded had claimed eight lives. He said, “Crops on around 12–14 lakh acres of land across the state have been affected amid the heavy rain. We have authorized all district collectors to release immediate financial assistance in case of losses. Directions have also been given to conduct panchnamas to ascertain the exact scale of crop damage.”

He highlighted that some parts of Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall, leading to record-breaking waterlogging. “The Mithi River was flowing at a dangerous level, forcing us to evacuate around 400–500 people. The situation is now stabilizing as water levels recede. However, with heavy rainfall and high tide expected, we remain in alert mode,” he said.

Fadnavis also linked the extraordinary intensity of the rain to a low-pressure belt over the Bay of Bengal. Authorities are now issuing rainfall alerts every three hours. He directed government and private offices in Mumbai to declare a holiday or allow work-from-home to reduce risks to employees.

Deputy CM’s Appeal

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the State Disaster Control Room to review the situation. He urged citizens not to panic or fall prey to rumours. “People must remain cautious and avoid stepping out unless necessary. Where water levels have risen dangerously, the administration is alerting villagers and relocating them to safe zones. In Nanded, NDRF and SDRF teams are already carrying out rescue operations,” Pawar said.

He also emphasized coordination with neighbouring states regarding water release from the Almatti Dam to prevent worsening floods. Pawar assured that the situation in Mahabaleshwar, Beed, and Majalgaon was under control, but continuous monitoring was in progress.

Disaster Management Minister’s Update

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said,“The cloudburst-like rains wreaked havoc, but the situation is now improving as rainfall has reduced in Nanded. Affected citizens have been shifted to safe shelters, and arrangements for food and basic necessities have been made. If needed, we will also seek Army assistance.”