Mumbai Rains: Cops Seen Helping Stuck Vehicles & Stranded Commuters Across Dadar T.T., Parel, Wadala, & Several Other Areas

Mumbai Rains: Cops Seen Helping Stuck Vehicles and Stranded Commuters Across Dadar T.T., Parel, Wadala, and Several Other Areas | X|@MTPHereToHelp

Mumbai: As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on the fourth day, the city police have stepped up to assist citizens caught in the chaos caused by waterlogging. From clearing roads to helping move stranded vehicles, the Mumbai Police are standing strong with Mumbaikars.

At Shirodkar Market in Parel, police personnel were seen helping to remove a vehicle stuck due to severe waterlogging, ensuring that no Mumbaikar was left stranded. Similarly, at Oberoi Junction, where traffic had slowed significantly due to accumulated rainwater, Mumbai Police officials, along with @mybmc staff, were present on-site to manage the situation and aid commuters.it

Ensuring Mumbaikars never gets stuck, our on duty police personnel assisted in removing a vehicle stuck in Waterlogging at Shirodkar Market in Parel.#MumbaiRains #MTPTrafficUpdates #MTPMonsoonUpdates pic.twitter.com/Ifw3C7t2KC — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

In a video shared on the official X handle of the Mumbai Police, officers can be seen assisting citizens amid heavy rainfall. Whether it’s pushing auto-rickshaws or helping cars navigate through submerged roads, the police are taking every possible step to ensure safety and maintain a smooth traffic flow.

Due to heavy rainfall, water has accumulated on roads in the Dadar T.T., Wadala, and Antop Hill areas, leading to slow-moving traffic. Traffic police are actively present at these locations to assist. Similarly, waterlogging at Oberoi Junction has caused a slowdown in vehicular movement, with Mumbai Police personnel and @mybmc staff on-site to manage the situation. Visuals have also surfaced from these areas, showing Mumbai Police assisting commuters amid the challenging conditions.

Mumbai Police, pushing through every challenge with you. #MumbaiPolice4All pic.twitter.com/pt3YpX9hs1 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 18, 2025

Several videos from across Mumbai have surfaced, showing police personnel actively helping residents during the downpour, including removing vehicles stuck in waterlogged areas and guiding commuters through flooded streets.

Mithi River Breaches Danger Mark, Triggers Panic & Evacuations In Low-Lying Areas

In another news story, the relentless rainfall since Monday has led to a significant rise in the water level of the Mithi River by early Tuesday, causing concern among residents living in low-lying areas. Responding swiftly, civic officials from the L Ward and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the affected region near Kranti Nagar to manage the emerging crisis. Evacuation operations are currently in progress, with over 140 slum structures identified for immediate relocation to ensure the safety of the inhabitants.

As the Mithi River's water level rose beyond 3.20 metres near Kranti Nagar on Tuesday morning, anxiety spread among the nearby slum communities of Kapadia Nagar. With flooding becoming imminent, many residents began evacuating voluntarily — some moved in with relatives, while others shifted to higher floors within the area.

With the river level reaching 3.9 metres, around 350 residents from Kranti Nagar in Kurla have been relocated to safer areas. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is closely monitoring the developments, while the Municipal Commissioner continues to oversee ground-level efforts to protect public safety.