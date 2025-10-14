 Navi Mumbai: MP Suresh Mhatre Chairs Meeting To Mobilise Support For Naming NMIA After Late Agri-Koli Leader DB Patil
Navi Mumbai: MP Suresh Mhatre Chairs Meeting To Mobilise Support For Naming NMIA After Late Agri-Koli Leader DB Patil

The Agri-Koli and Coastal Sons of the Soil organizations from Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad districts conducted a special meeting to plan the future course of the movement and mobilisation strategies to get the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) named after late social activist DB Patil. The meeting, chaired by MP Suresh Mhatre, was held at Digha.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: MP Suresh Mhatre Chairs Meeting To Mobilise Support For Naming NMIA After Late Agri-Koli Leader DB Patil

Navi Mumbai: The Agri-Koli and Coastal Sons of the Soil organizations from Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad districts conducted a special meeting to plan the future course of the movement and mobilisation strategies to get the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) named after late social activist DB Patil.

The meeting, chaired by MP Suresh Mhatre, was held at Digha. Earlier, on October 3, following assurance from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the naming issue, a protest march planned for October 6 at the airport was suspended. However, as no announcement was made by the expected date of October 8, widespread discontent has grown among the Bhoomiputra community.

