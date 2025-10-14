Navi Mumbai: MP Suresh Mhatre Chairs Meeting To Mobilise Support For Naming NMIA After Late Agri-Koli Leader DB Patil | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Agri-Koli and Coastal Sons of the Soil organizations from Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad districts conducted a special meeting to plan the future course of the movement and mobilisation strategies to get the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) named after late social activist DB Patil.

The meeting, chaired by MP Suresh Mhatre, was held at Digha. Earlier, on October 3, following assurance from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the naming issue, a protest march planned for October 6 at the airport was suspended. However, as no announcement was made by the expected date of October 8, widespread discontent has grown among the Bhoomiputra community.

“Representatives from across coastal districts have now urged that the next phase of the agitation be launched soon,” said a member Nilesh Patil. During the meeting, while several organisations presented suggestions, the MP reminded participants that the Chief Minister had sought a two-month period to resolve the issue, which ends on December 3, 2025. “If no announcement is made before December 3, a massive and intense agitation will be launched across the region,” said Mhatre, emphasizing the need to “begin preparations immediately.”

He further appealed to the organisations to broaden their movement beyond the naming issue. “Along with the DB Patil Airport naming demand, we must also take up other key concerns of our five coastal districts and strengthen grassroots participation,” he added Representatives from all five coastal districts were also recognized for their active role in the ongoing social campaign. Around 35 organisations and over 150 representatives from Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Mumbai attended the meeting.

