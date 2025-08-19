Panvel Civic Body Launches Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan |

Panvel Municipal Corporation has taken a creative step to spread awareness about eco-friendly celebrations of Ganeshotsav. As part of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, the civic body has launched the theme “Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha” (Festival of Ganesh, Awareness of Environment).

As part of this campaign, short films promoting environment-friendly festivities were screened in several schools across the municipal limits. The initiative also complements the idol-making workshops being conducted in the area.

Recently, screenings were held at Arise Global School, Ajanta International School, Elite Public School, Gokhale School (Kharghar), Zilla Parishad School (Murbi), and Zilla Parishad School (Kopra village). The move aims to blend the traditional zeal of Ganeshotsav with the message of protecting nature.