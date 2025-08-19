 Panvel Civic Body Launches Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Civic Body Launches Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan

Panvel Civic Body Launches Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan

As part of this campaign, short films promoting environment-friendly festivities were screened in several schools across the municipal limits. The initiative also complements the idol-making workshops being conducted in the area.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Civic Body Launches Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan |

Panvel Municipal Corporation has taken a creative step to spread awareness about eco-friendly celebrations of Ganeshotsav. As part of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, the civic body has launched the theme “Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha” (Festival of Ganesh, Awareness of Environment).

As part of this campaign, short films promoting environment-friendly festivities were screened in several schools across the municipal limits. The initiative also complements the idol-making workshops being conducted in the area.

Read Also
Maharashtra Rains: Panvel Municipal Corporation Shifts 400 Residents To Shelters, Deploys Relief...
article-image

Recently, screenings were held at Arise Global School, Ajanta International School, Elite Public School, Gokhale School (Kharghar), Zilla Parishad School (Murbi), and Zilla Parishad School (Kopra village). The move aims to blend the traditional zeal of Ganeshotsav with the message of protecting nature.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...