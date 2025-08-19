 Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Monorails Shut Down Amid Heavy Rains, Around 800 Passengers Stranded; Rescue Operations Underway (VIDEO)
Two Mumbai Monorail services shut down abruptly on Tuesday evening. On the two elevated trains, around 800 passengers were stranded, of which by 10 pm the Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued around 650 passengers, officials said.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
Rescue teams evacuating stranded passengers from Mumbai Monorail amid heavy rains | X - @mybmc

Passengers Suffer Breathlessness

Out of total rescued, 15 suffered breathless and were treated in the ambulance on-spot. While, one was taken to KEM Hospital, but the passengers condition was said to be stable.

Disruption Reported at Chembur and Wadala

The incidents were reported at between Bhakti Park and Mysore colony station, Chembur and near Acharya Atre station, Wadala.

"By 10 pm, 442 stranded passengers from monorail stuck at rescued. While around 150 were still inside the elevated train, for which rescue operations by Mumbai Fire Brigade is in full swing. In the monorail stuck near Wadala, around 200 passengers were rescued," officials said.

Cause Under Investigation

The exact cause of the abrupt disruption is not known, however, officials said it there could be combination of reasons like rains, power outage and overcrowding.

