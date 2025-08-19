Mumbai Rains: City Gets 88% Of August Rainfall In 2 Days; Red Alert Issued As Rail And Road Traffic Hit; VIDEO

Mumbai Gets 88% Of August Rainfall In 2 Days; Red Alert Issued As Rail And Road Traffic Hit | FPJ

Mumbai: Several city roads appeared like flowing rivers on Tuesday, as Mumbai was lashed with extreme heavy rainfall, severely affecting road and rail traffic, crippling normal life for the second consecutive day.

In the last two days, the Santacruz observatory recorded 501 mm of rainfall, which is 88% of the average August rainfall Mumbai gets. While the Colaba observatory recorded 212 mm of rainfall, which is 44% of the average August rainfall.

Red to Orange Alert in effect

The Red Alert issued for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday remains valid until Wednesday at 8:30 am, after which an Orange Alert is sounded for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region.

Suburbs worst affected

The areas which received maximum rainfall in 24 hours (Monday 7 pm to Tuesday 7 pm) were: Vikhroli West – 319 mm, Chincholi – 312 mm, Marol – 299 mm, Powai – 299 mm, Andheri – 287 mm, Borivali West – 292 mm, Mulund – 295 mm, Bandra West – 252 mm, Chembur – 253 mm, Dadar – 256 mm, Byculla – 241 mm and others. The suburbs received more rain compared to the city area.

Schools shut, work-from-home advised

In the wake of a heavy downpour, the school and colleges were declared a holiday; however, the Brihanmumbai Disaster Management Authority urged the public, semi-public and private companies to allow employees to work from home, except the emergency services.

The authorities advised citizens not to move out unless necessary. In areas like Vikhroli, Kurla, Bandra etc, the water entered houses as the Mithi River overflowed. Several stranded families were shifted to safer locations by the disaster management team.

Rescue and relief operations underway

The BMC ward staff also rushed to the railway stations, where commuters were stranded for hours, and provided them with water and snacks. While Mumbai police were seen on the roads across the city, helping stranded motorists and passersby. The tracks at several railway stations and several roads were flooded up to the waist.

The BMC operated all its (around 525) dewatering pumps, all big and mini pumping stations at full capacities non-stop to help water recede. The notorious locations like King’s Circle, Andheri subway, etc, were clear for traffic movement by evening, the BMC officials said.

Transport slowly resumes

While the suburban local on Harbour Line and Central main line services, which were suspended from the afternoon, resumed in the evening, gradually post 6 pm, the disaster management officials said.

Power cuts across suburbs

Apart from this, several areas in the city and suburbs witnessed power cuts due to waterlogging. The BEST said it is working on all the complaints in its electricity supply section, while Adani Electricity also posted on its X handle that some of its sub-stations in Kurla, Andheri, Powai etc were shut until rainwater recedes.

Passengers stranded in Monorail

One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station experienced power supply issue. “The monorail was closed between Chembur and Bhakti Park at 6.15 pm. The stranded passengers contacted the BMC emergency helpine- 1916- for immediate help. The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and relief work was started with the help of three snorkel vehicles. The team from operations and maintenance of MMMOCL are already on-site,” said official from disaster management.