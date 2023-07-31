 Tokyo Man Spends Nearly ₹17 Lakh To Become Wolf, Another Story Of Human 'Transforming' Into Animal Goes Viral
Identified as Toru Ueda, an engineer from Tokyo caught the attention of people for pulling up a fury custom-made wolf suit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image

Days after we heard about Taco, a Japanese man who 'transformed' himself into a hyperrealistic collie, another such incident has been reported. Netizens are talking about another person from Japan who has gone viral for spending nearly ₹17 lakhs to 'become a wolf.' Identified as Toru Ueda, an engineer from Tokyo caught the attention of people for pulling up a furry custom-made wolf suit.

Toru initially held his identity off the media, however, recently speaking to a news outlet, he said that he has lost the 'human feeling' and feels more like the wolf while in the costume.

"I'm free of human relationships. All kinds of troubles, related to work and other things - I can forget about them. "When I wear my costume I feel I'm no longer human," the 32-year-old man was quoted as saying in reports.

Read Also
WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views
article-image

