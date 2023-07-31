Tokyo Man Spends Nearly ₹17 Lakh To Become Wolf, Another Story Of Human 'Transforming' Into Animal Goes Viral

Days after we heard about Taco, a Japanese man who 'transformed' himself into a hyperrealistic collie, another such incident has been reported. Netizens are talking about another person from Japan who has gone viral for spending nearly ₹17 lakhs to 'become a wolf.' Identified as Toru Ueda, an engineer from Tokyo caught the attention of people for pulling up a furry custom-made wolf suit.

Toru initially held his identity off the media, however, recently speaking to a news outlet, he said that he has lost the 'human feeling' and feels more like the wolf while in the costume.

"I'm free of human relationships. All kinds of troubles, related to work and other things - I can forget about them. "When I wear my costume I feel I'm no longer human," the 32-year-old man was quoted as saying in reports.

