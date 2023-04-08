 WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views

WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views

The video will make you smile and help you de-stress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views | Twitter: WOW Animals

A female volunteer was filmed teaching a baby kangaroo to hop. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media and is probably the cutest thing on the internet. In the video, we can see the woman wearing a kangaroo costume to familiarise and train the little one. And both had a great time hopping together and in sync.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Algeria: Cat jumps on Muslim cleric reciting Ramadan prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video...
article-image

The video which ran fifteen seconds ended with the baby hopping into the volunteer's pouch as if it were a marsupium, a mother kangaroo's pouch. Later, she also cutely hugs the animal in an act of affection and love.

It was shared on Twitter by a page named WOW Animals which often posts videos related to animals and wildlife. Despite the video being tweeted in March, it is gaining popularity in recent days. Since then to date, the footage has over 3.6 million views and 14.1K likes. For sure, the video impressed many hearts and helped them de-stress. "That is adorable!" replied a netizen, while another said, "I want this work."

Take a look at some replies

Read Also
Watch: 2 tiger cubs cutely play at Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram, video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views

WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views

Mumbai Police's new Instagram reel calls driving on wrong side a 'Paap'

Mumbai Police's new Instagram reel calls driving on wrong side a 'Paap'

'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your...

'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your...

Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja...

Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja...

Bhindi Samosa: Yay or nay? Here's what the internet is saying about the weird chaat item from...

Bhindi Samosa: Yay or nay? Here's what the internet is saying about the weird chaat item from...