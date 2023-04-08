WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views | Twitter: WOW Animals

A female volunteer was filmed teaching a baby kangaroo to hop. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media and is probably the cutest thing on the internet. In the video, we can see the woman wearing a kangaroo costume to familiarise and train the little one. And both had a great time hopping together and in sync.

Volunteer teaches baby kangaroo how to hop pic.twitter.com/guXoxdutzk — WOW Animals (@wow__animals) March 18, 2023

The video which ran fifteen seconds ended with the baby hopping into the volunteer's pouch as if it were a marsupium, a mother kangaroo's pouch. Later, she also cutely hugs the animal in an act of affection and love.

It was shared on Twitter by a page named WOW Animals which often posts videos related to animals and wildlife. Despite the video being tweeted in March, it is gaining popularity in recent days. Since then to date, the footage has over 3.6 million views and 14.1K likes. For sure, the video impressed many hearts and helped them de-stress. "That is adorable!" replied a netizen, while another said, "I want this work."

