 Algeria: Cat jumps on Muslim cleric reciting Ramadan prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAlgeria: Cat jumps on Muslim cleric reciting Ramadan prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video (WATCH)

Algeria: Cat jumps on Muslim cleric reciting Ramadan prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video (WATCH)

However, the worshipper stays focused and keeps the prayer on with his eyes closed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Cat jumps on Imam reciting Taraweeh prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video |

As Muslims mark the holy month of Ramzan, they recite the special Taraweeh prayers. A video showing several men worshipping Allah with the prayer has gone viral on social media. The moment sees a special guest entering the premises and jumping over the Imam, the one who leads the mass worship. The incident reportedly took place at a mosque in Bordj Bou Arreridf in Algeria, North Africa.

A video of what netizens are calling a "purrfect addition to the Taraweeh" is winning hearts on the internet. It shows a cute cat trying to join the spiritual observation at a mosque by jumping and nearly kissing the Imam. However, the worshipper stays focused and keeps the prayer on with his eyes closed. Also, he softly pets the animal to acknowledge its presence. No sooner, the cat jumps off and walks away from there as the prayer session concludes.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Ramzan 2023: Muslims in New York City offer Taraweeh prayers at Times Square; watch viral video
article-image

Since being shared online a few hours ago, the adorable video has gathered millions of views. It has also seen multiple shares on social media. One of the replies to the tweeted content suggested that the cats love listening to the Quran and holy recitals. "My cat used to sit between me and the armrest when I was reading. And during Salah, she'd sit next to us and bow her head when we did Sujood (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

Read Also
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Bird chants 'Hare Krishna' in viral video; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Algeria: Cat jumps on Muslim cleric reciting Ramadan prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video...

Algeria: Cat jumps on Muslim cleric reciting Ramadan prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video...

Is teacher training need of the hour? Mumbai School’s take on CBSE’s decision

Is teacher training need of the hour? Mumbai School’s take on CBSE’s decision

​ Viral girl wearing bra and mini skirt in Delhi Metro reacts to DMRC statement

​ Viral girl wearing bra and mini skirt in Delhi Metro reacts to DMRC statement

WATCH: Dog imitates owner's workout moves, netizens adore it

WATCH: Dog imitates owner's workout moves, netizens adore it

Newly inaugurated Bengaluru metro station, flooded after rains

Newly inaugurated Bengaluru metro station, flooded after rains