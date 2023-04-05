Algeria: Cat jumps on Muslim cleric reciting Ramadan prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video (WATCH)

WATCH: Cat jumps on Imam reciting Taraweeh prayers & adorably kisses him in viral video |

As Muslims mark the holy month of Ramzan, they recite the special Taraweeh prayers. A video showing several men worshipping Allah with the prayer has gone viral on social media. The moment sees a special guest entering the premises and jumping over the Imam, the one who leads the mass worship. The incident reportedly took place at a mosque in Bordj Bou Arreridf in Algeria, North Africa.

A video of what netizens are calling a "purrfect addition to the Taraweeh" is winning hearts on the internet. It shows a cute cat trying to join the spiritual observation at a mosque by jumping and nearly kissing the Imam. However, the worshipper stays focused and keeps the prayer on with his eyes closed. Also, he softly pets the animal to acknowledge its presence. No sooner, the cat jumps off and walks away from there as the prayer session concludes.

WATCH VIDEO

Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would.#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK — Alateeqi العتيقي (@BinImad) April 4, 2023

Since being shared online a few hours ago, the adorable video has gathered millions of views. It has also seen multiple shares on social media. One of the replies to the tweeted content suggested that the cats love listening to the Quran and holy recitals. "My cat used to sit between me and the armrest when I was reading. And during Salah, she'd sit next to us and bow her head when we did Sujood (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.