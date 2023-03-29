 Ramzan 2023: Muslims in New York City offer Taraweeh prayers at Times Square; watch viral video
Ramzan 2023: Muslims in New York City offer Taraweeh prayers at Times Square; watch viral video

Ramzan 2023: Muslims in New York City offer Taraweeh prayers at Times Square; watch viral video

A video capturing the sight dressed in the divine vibe has surfaced online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Ramzan 2023: Muslims in New York City offer Taraweeh prayers at Times Square; watch viral video | Twitter

As Muslims across the globe observe the holy month of Ramadan, many in New York City broke their roza fast with Taraweeh prayers at Times Square. A video capturing the sight dressed in the divine vibe has surfaced online. Also, this is the second year in a row (since Ramzan 2022) that many gathered on the premises to mark the ritual there. WATCH VIDEO:

article-image

At sunset, Quran reciters Faisal Latif and Faraj Hasan led the prayers and people began breaking their fasts with free Iftar meals, reported The National. It was further noted that a projector at the popular street displayed the verses from the Quran as they were recited by the masses, along with an English translation.

Reportedly, the event took place during the weekend and was organised by Muslim social media influencer SQ in collaboration with nonprofit organizations named Muslims Giving Back and Droplets of Mercy.

Media reports state that more than 2,000 meals containing dates, water, pizza, and gyro sandwiches were distributed to Muslims breaking the Ramzan fast at Times Square; which was carried out in partnership with food sponsors.

