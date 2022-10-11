Watch: Pushpa fervour hits NYC Mayor Eric Adams during Telugu festival 'Batukamma' celebration at Times Square

Twitter

The Batukamma festive mood has not only captured Indian landscapes across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also cultural clubs across the globe. The occasion happens to be a colourful floral festival in the Telugu-speaking regions, which is widely celebrated by women in traditional style.

A now-viral video shows the Mayor of the New York City, Eric Adams, cheering the flower festival celebrations in Allu Arjun's "Jhukega nahi" (Thaggede Le) style. Indian actress Anasuya Bharadwaj can also be seen vibing along with him during the joyous gathering at Times Square. Reportedly, the session was organized by the Telugu association of North America.

Watch:

Allu Arjun had met NYC Mayor Eric Adams earlier this year

The streets of New York were vibing in Pushpa style during late August, 2022. It was then that the actor was parading through the streets of the city with his wife Sneha. The celebration and cheer, with Allu Arjun on lead, marked the India Day Parade. During his visit to NYC, he greeted Mayor Eric Adams. Photos from their meet had gone viral for their "Jhukega nahi" pose.

The streets of New York were filled with chants and posters of @alluarjun as people welcomed their beloved Icon Star. Holding an Indian flag, #AlluArjun𓃵 is leading the India Day Parade with his wife Sneha by his side, embracing the admiration that has now gone beyond borders. pic.twitter.com/GNsqcukZUx — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) August 21, 2022