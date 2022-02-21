Watch: Allu Arjun fan creates 'Tom and Jerry' version of Pushpa, cartoon grooves to Srivalli and Saami Saami in viral video

Be it a kid or a grown up, some cartoons hold a great place in our heart. One such is the 'Tom and Jerry'. A fan who was puzzled over love with Pushpa and this cartoon, tried to create a fun filled fusion of the two.

In a recent video uploaded on YouTube channel Edits by Mukesh G, we can see the two cartoon characters, Tom and Jerry, grooving to the beats of Srivalli and Saami Saami from the Tollywood movie Pushpa: The Rise. Not just that, the duo can also be seen, in the edited video, of trying the hand sliding over chin style of Allu Arjun.

Since posted a few days ago, the video has gathered over 4 Lakh views, 31 K likes and flooded with comments. "When Pushpa Movie Scenes performed by Tom & Jerry," read the video caption.

Watch:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:19 PM IST