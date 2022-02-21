e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Watch video: Yakshagana artist performs 'Srivalli' from Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
The Pushpa fever hasn't faded away, from celebrities to commoners trying the cool moves from the Tollywood film, Anupam Kher’s mother too gave a try by dancing to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli beat.

This recent video doing rounds on the internet is a fusion of culture and the popular song trend. On stage, a Yakshagana artist performed to the 'Srivalli' beat from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

To the unversed, Yakshagana is a traditional folk dance form of Karnataka. It is a blend of dance, music, drama, dialogues, and costume. Generally used to narrate the stories from the Hindu texts and scriptures, however, the artists for a change adapted their rendition with the geared up trend of Puspha's Srivalli beat.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
