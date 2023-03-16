Ramzan 2023: Starting date, Eid-al-Fitr & all you need to know about the holy month

Ramzan 2023 |

Ramzan or Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and this year, it is expected to start on March 23 (Saudi Arabia). India and its neighbouring countries hope to begin their Ramzan rituals on March 22.

During this holy month, Muslims observe the fast Rozah from sunrise to sunset and offer daily prayers without fail to establish a closer connection with the divinity, Allah.

Performing namaaz five times a day, reading Quran, and breaking the fast with moon sightings are some practices associated with Ramzan. This period of discipline and restraint comes to an end with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr largely signifies breaking of the fast and beginning of new month, Shawwal. This occasion is believed to occur on or around April 22, 2023.