Guiding Light: Infinite Nothingness

Lord Shiva Representation | Pixabay

Lord Shiva has been depicted in various forms, whether it is Dakshinamurthy, the one who silently transmitted divine knowledge to the seven sages, or the more untamed forms of Bhairava or Rudra. He is also considered to be the harbinger of the end, where creation finishes, and the nothingness beyond it pervades. Legend has it that he once manifested as an infinite column of light, which extended from the netherworlds to the highest heavens, and it was impossible for even Lord Brahma or Vishnu to fathom the beginning or the end. This column of light is believed to have crystallised into the agni-lingam that is the hill Arunachala hill in Tiruvannamalai today, a town where the famous Arunchaleshwara temple stands. And as we observe this sacred month of Shravana, it’s an opportune time to reflect on Lord Shiva.

We often find ourselves taking positions in life, be they at work or at home. And sometimes, we become so wedded to our beliefs, that we begin to lose perspective, appearing to remain steadfast sheerly because our egos have become identified with an opinion. It may seem counter intuitive, but the existence of opposing concepts are dependent on each other, whether its light and darkness or joy and sorrow. As Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar often says, opposites are complementary ! It is therefore futile to be identified with an abstract concept, for the truth often lies in a paradigm which transcends our limited physical perception.

Meditating on Lord Shiva helps us rise above these physical limitations, which are a function of the enticing web of Maya that seeks to entangle us. He, who is as dear to humans, as he is to the undead, or even to the animals in his form as Pashupatinath. He, who is as comfortable in the comforts of a palace, as he is on the icy Kailasa, or in the midst of ruins. He, who swallowed the dangerous Halahala poison that first emerged during the churning of the milky ocean, which is also believed to have happened during this holy month of Shravan. This symbology helps us to comprehend that getting comfortable with being uncomfortable is perhaps the only way to achieve equanimity in this challenging world, with Lord Shiva’s grace being a guiding light.

Mondays are connected with the moon, which adorns Lord Shiva’s matted locks, and also represents our mind. The worship of Lord Shiva on Mondays, especially in the month of Shravan, is an excellent remedy to help steady a wavering mind. A calm and stable mind is needed not just for sustaining spiritual practices, but also to successfully navigate the curve-balls that life constantly throws at us. So if you’ve been waiting for a fair wind, then this holy month of Shravan offers the perfect opportunity to embark on your spiritual journey.