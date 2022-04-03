Guiding Light: Ramzan... A divine connection with the ultimate Beloved

In Quran’s second chapter, known as Surah Baqarah, verse (ayat) number 183 states, “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.” Every year, Muslims across the globe eagerly await the holy month of Ramzan. The Quran was first revealed to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) during this month. And many believe, especially during its last 10 days.



The meal before dawn is known as sehri, and the meal we have while breaking our fast is known as iftar. Many people associate the act of fasting with feasting... While one does get to see that, especially in certain Muslim societies these days, it is not the case. The essence of Ramzan is that we sacrifice our need to eat and drink primarily because we are able to connect with the divine and get an understanding of how it feels to be hungry and thirsty, and hence we help those in need.

This is why Muslims are known to be at their most charitable and generous during Ramzan. When we do not eat or drink from dawn to sunset, we also have to be extremely mindful of the way we behave. While a practising Muslim must be on their best behaviour at all times, especially while fasting, one must pray five times a day, not lie, cheat, steal, fight, use abusive language, watch or do anything that is sexual in nature, among other vices.



At night, once they break their fast, many Muslims attend taraweeh in mosques. Verses of the Holy Quran are recited, and nights are spent glorifying the Creator, thanking Him and reciting durood shareef (peace) on Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him). Some even practice etaqaf during the last 10 days... this is when they remain in one place at all times, do not communicate with anyone and only fast and pray. They are served the sehri and iftar where they are seated, and they only get up to attend the call of nature.

Some Muslims nowadays do not fast as they cite their work or the daily hustle-bustle as a reason. The fact is that the only time a Muslim is excused from fasting is if they are unwell, travelling, and physically unfit to do so. For women, apart from the above mentioned, the other two exceptions are when they are menstruating or pregnant. In today’s times, when religion and spirituality have taken a back seat, can a soul really break down all the barriers to get a taste of the ultimate Beloved? It is quite difficult, no doubt, but how wonderful would it be if humans learnt the art of balancing both their day to day lives as well as their spirituality.



The mind, soul, heart, body and, in fact, every cell in the body bows down in praise of the Creator. When the eyes are closed, and the breathing is deep, our hearts dance in ecstasy with the sheer thought of glorifying the Almighty. A pure soul always yearns for moments when it is worthy enough to drown in the act of connecting with the divine. And Ramzan indeed provides us with them.

