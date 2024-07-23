Guiding Light: Ayurvedic Way Of Life

Representative Image | Satheesh Sankaran/Pixabay

Ayurveda means the science of longevity. It is a holistic approach to our health and life. Ayurveda makes the lifestyle aligned with the seasons and the specific context of the person. The healer in the traditions makes the patient follow the ‘pathya’ and ‘a-pathya’, and with inherent sincerity and seriousness. For those yet to be on-boarded, the above two concepts refer to — to be followed/consumed/performed and that to be abjured/avoided/proscribed.

Ayurveda hovers around the notion of tri-doshas, and Vata, Pitta and Kapha are these three. Vata is the air element. Pitta is the digestive juices related. Kapha is the phlegmatic in nature. The basic postulate of Ayurveda is, we have three qualities and we need all the three. Vata which is the airy nature is very important to our existence. In fact, when the air intake and exhaust are over, then the life itself is over. If the air element when is more or excess causes issues around the health. All the pains in different parts of the body are due to imbalance of Vata. Pitta disturbance causes digestive disturbances and acidity issues. Kapha causes the cough/cold related issues, and associated deposits or permeation causing ‘liquid infusions’.

In life too we have three gunas. For the balanced life and maintaining, the three gunas have to be in balance. Sattva, Rajas, and Tama are the three gunas and each of it has specific characteristics. Tama or tamas meaning darkness is the quality of slowness, meanness, and laziness. Rajas or Rajasika is the quality of action, anger, and revenge. Comparatively Sattvic or Sattva mean pure, light, and least perturbed. Qualitatively arranged it may sound and seem like a hierarchy but not to be construed so. We have all three and we need all three is the scenario and we shall explore the same here. We need Rajasika for various action situations. We need Tamasika to be fronted in some low action or laid back demanding situations. Sattva is required when introspection, nuancing have to be explored and discussed.

It is known that in the balance that our life exists and flourishes. Balance is the essence, and consciously we need to adopt the same in all walks of life at macro level, and incorporate in micro level life style. Balance stays.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Tradition and Management. Views are personal. https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-ainavolu-6831b724/