Moon sighted, Ramzan to begin from Sunday: Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad announced that most awaited update and said that the moon has bee sighted. He informed that the fasting month of Ramzan is to begin from Sunday i.e. tomorrow.

Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The followers of Islam, all over the world observe this auspicious month with fasting until sunset or the on-set of moon. The religious practice focuses on purifying souls through self-reflection, fasting and prayer.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:29 PM IST