Mumbai: Artist Asit Roy's works posthumously exhibited at Jehangir Art Gallery

It is often said that "An artist never dies", as their legacy, remembrance runs long with their contributions to the field of expertise. Similar is the case of late Asit Roy, who aced sculpting during days of his life, under the guidance of well known sculptor Kiran Dixit.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that we create what we see, imagine! Roy was one such, his strokes and molds transformed everyday life objects and situations into art. Probably, he viewed ongoing happenings in and around as a 'piece of art', through which he captured moments in mud and clay.

His drawings, sculptures were the scenes of daily life, which almost everyone came across. Yet, freezing and recreating worthwhile scenes via sculpting was something that Roy was into.

Are you someone who loves to sip in the 'tapri chai'? One of Roy's artwork is a sketch that illustrates 'behind the tea stall'. See picture, right here:

From the chai to cats, yoga poses to father's love, Roy sculpted almost everything that his eyes communicated to heart, soul and mind - in short, via what his mind's eye absorbed.

His works often reveal his innate sense of composition. What is most adorable and amazing in each art work is the simplicity of compositional skill and apt presentation of the desired visual effects.

Take a look at some of his works, right here:

'Goat ' by Roy

'Dabbawala' by Roy

'Father and son' by Roy

The connection of Asit Roy and art seemed to have come from the heaven. He emerged successful with his will, skill and guidance.

The young man was in his late 30s when he passed away, details over the same unstated over request. He happened belong to the Santhal tribe. Asit's grandfather was a weaver from Dumka, Jharkhand and had been invited by Vishwa Bharati University (VBU) to assist weaving activities at Shilpa Sadan, Santiniketan. His father was an assistant in the sculpture Department of Kala Bhavan.

Roy had walked into the studio of ace sculptor Kiran Dixit years ago, it was then that his talent got encouragement, well wishes and a platform to grow. “Asit came to assist me with mold making, as time went along, I was impressed with his work. I wanted him pursue art, study and shine, but he wasn't financially sound for it. This made me sponsor his studies and be his foster mother, " nostalgically said Kiran Dixit.

Asit Roy did his diploma in sculptures at Kala Bhavan VBU, an advanced diploma in sculptures at Chitra Kala Parishad, Bangalore. He also completed B.V.A. in fine arts at Birla Academy of fine arts, Kolkata. He had earlier displayed his works at Nandan Kala Bhavan Kolkata in their annual show, Mulk Raj Gallery, New Delhi and Academy of fine art, Kolkata. Two of his noteworthy works are in the private collection of reputed art collectors.

Some of Asit Roy's drawings and sculptures were displayed in a tribute art exhibition at Jehangir art gallery, Mumbai from 29th March to 4th April 2022. It showcased his artistic creations in watercolors, pen, ink, paper and sculptures in mix media, terracotta and metals...

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:04 PM IST