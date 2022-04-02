Mumbai: Happy Gudi Padwa! Festive vibes flare near Girgaon Church after two years of COVID-19 restrictions; see pics

Gudi Padwa was observed on April 13 this year in a grand, joyous manner. To the unversed, it is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra maasa (initial month) of the Hindu calendar.

After a span of nearly two years or more, since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, huge gatherings to experience and enjoy the auspicious day was seen across parts of Maharashtra.

Marathi culture came alive at the Gudi Padwa pageant in Girgaon on Saturday. On the first day of pratipada, Mumbaikars were seen coloring the air with red gulaal and spreading smiles with their Shobha Yatra.

Pictures of the celebration near Girgaon Church bring in the vibe of the festival. Even industrialist Anand Mahindra took to share glimpses of the glorious celebration from Girgaon, Mumbai on social media.

Take a look at some clicks, right here:

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 06:37 PM IST