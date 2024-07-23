Guiding Light: Rebuilding Relationships With The Power Of Love

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mahatma Gandhi has rightly said that ‘Where there is love, there is Life’. The deep-seated human desire to love and to be loved lies at the core of all emotions and dictates the world around us. Isn’t it true? It is the wish to experience this pure exchange that drives people to raise families, be part of social circles and to connect with others. And yet in this age of communication we see a parallel reverse trend dominating our social scene – which is that of disintegration in the form of nuclear families, that is a norm today as it is increasingly becoming difficult for people to manage the bondage of relationships (which our elders have been managing since generations). Why? Because everyone needs their own space.

Everyday conflicts and differences of opinion lead people to a deadlock of emotions, compelling them to escape to a space of their own, despite their intrinsic desire to come together. But, the bitter taste of unpleasant past memories makes it hard for them to patch-up. As a result, the earth is becoming a cluster of islands, all longing to be together, yet unwilling or powerless to do so. In such a scenario - isn't it a utopian wish to want a world bonded by unity and harmony? Is it ever possible to restore the human family like it was before? YES, it is - all we need to do is to restore the basic link that binds us, that which has gone amiss – LOVE. Remember! to build bridges inside, we need to unblock the flow of love between us. We must earnestly strive to let go of the past, which often resists this flow. Is it easy just like it sounds? Yes! But one should understand that the cleansing can only take place in soul consciousness i.e. when we look at ourselves and others as souls. This consciousness and thought approach will make it easy for us to forgive, forget and be merciful with others. We must realise that benevolent wishes smoothen our relationships and set a positive environment, even before we embark on any form of communication in word or action. Hence, we must train our minds to give to the world good wishes of peace, love and happiness. Just remember! The perennial gush of pure feelings is capable of washing away any negative feelings in its way, however dominant they may be. Wherever this spring of love blooms, flowers of acceptance, understanding, sacrifice, detachment and freedom bloom along and weeds of jealousy, hatred and revenge gradually wither away. So let us all spread the light of love & heal the world from the wounds of hatred & negativity.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com