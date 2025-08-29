Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Reasons To Wear White On Anant Chaturdashi

By: Sunanda Singh | August 29, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, is observed with immense devotion and grandeur across India.
Here are the colours to wear each day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebration, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Days 1-3: Red takes centre stage in early festivities, sparking energy and excitement for the start of the celebration.
Days 4-6: Orange and yellow enhance red, sustaining high energy while infusing warmth and happiness.
Days 7-9: Green and blue foster harmony and calm as festivities evolve into more reflective devotion.
Day 10: Maroon flawlessly wraps up festivities, conveying appreciation and profound dedication during Visarjan
Day 11: Dressing in white on Anant Chaturdashi represents tranquility, cleanliness, and the spiritual path of existence and mortality. The hue is also thought to take in positive energies.
