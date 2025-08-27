Why Durva Grass Is Offered To Lord Ganesha

Durva Grass | Photo Credit: Canva

Lord Ganesha, also known as Ganapati, is a revered deity in Hinduism. He is celebrated as the remover of obstacles and is associated with wisdom and good fortune. Devotees often offer Durva grass to him in temples and homes. But have you ever wondered why Durva grass is significant and why it is one of the most important offerings to Lord Ganesha? Here's everything you need to know about Durva grass and its connection to the deity.

What is Durva Grass?

Durva grass is also known as Bermuda grass or Doob grass, which grows in many parts of the world. In India, it is considered a sacred plant, especially in Hindu rituals. The Durva grass consists of three blades, which symbolises Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. Durva is offered to Lord Ganesha, symbolising purity, renewal and connection with the divine.

Benefits of Durva

Durva grass is used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for various health benefits. It boosts the immune system, manages blood sugar levels, and improves digestion. Durva is known by different names in different regions. This type of grass is a source of nutrients like protein, fiber, phosphorus, and calcium.

Why is Durva grass offered to Lord Ganesha?

Durva grass (also known as Doob grass) is presented to Lord Ganesha as it is considered holy and represents purity, longevity, and vigour. It is thought to draw in divine energy and assist worshippers in navigating challenges and hardships in life, offering blessings of health, longevity, and wealth. Durva is considered a sacred grass that symbolises purity, vitality and longevity. It is believed that Durva has the ability to attract the divine energy of Lord Ganesha, making it a powerful offering.